Nine High-Soaring ‘Thelma and Louise’ Cliff-Jump Parodies

When Thelma & Louise was released on May 24, 1991, one scene in particular became an iconic moment of movie history.

The story of two women who initially set out on a weekend girls trip, only to get caught up in attempted rape, murder, theft and a run from the law, captured the attention of worldwide moviegoers. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis would receive wide praise for their portrayal of the titular duo, while the film would later earn an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Still, the moment that everyone remembers - the one that still comes to mind the moment the movie’s title is mentioned - is the closing scene. After outrunning police and outsmarting their captors for much of the film, Thelma and Louise reach the Grand Canyon. Their dream destination of Mexico, where they hope to start new lives, seems incredibly close. Yet, at that moment, the women suddenly find themselves surrounded by squad cars and a police helicopter. Faced with life in prison, the two friends embrace, intertwine their hands and agree to “keep going.”

In the movie’s final moment, the women drive their classic 1966 Ford Thunderbird over the edge, flying through the air as the scene fades from view.

“That final act of us going over the cliff in that car - that said it all, didn’t it?” Sarandon recalled decades later to the Toronto Star. “That was our version of ‘I’m Spartacus!’ or ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more.’ ”

Like many iconic cinematic moments before it, Thelma & Louise’s final scene would inspire many parodies. From The Simpsons and Family Guy to Seinfeld and music videos, we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable recreations below.