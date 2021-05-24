Red Sox Option Michael Chavis to Worcester

The Boston Red Sox announced on Monday, May 24th that they have optioned Michael Chavis to Worcester, their Triple A affiliate.

Chavis has appeared in 11 games over two stints with Boston this season. He is 9-for-33 (.273) with 1 home run 4 doubles, 7 runs scored, and 2 RBIs, making 5 starts at 2nd base and 2 at 1st base. Chavis began the season at the Alternate Training Site and has played in two games with Worcester, going 1-for-7 with a double.

The Red Sox have yet to make a corresponding move to add someone to the roster.

The Red Sox open a 2 game series at home with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, May 26th. Pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.