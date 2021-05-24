Human Skeletal Remains Found in Caribou, Maine

The Maine State Police said human skeletal remains were found Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou, Maine.

The remains were found by a local man taking a walk in the woods, according to police.

Multiple agencies are investigating the area Monday where the remains were found. Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss said the Maine State Police members from the Major Crimes unit, Evidence Response Team, K9 Cadaver dogs along with the Maine Warden Service, Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), and the Caribou Police Department are all on the scene conducting the investigation.

Moss said the remains will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner and examined to determine the identification and manner of death.