See Lindsey Buckingham Play ‘Go Your Own Way’ on ‘American Idol’

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham showed up on the season finale of American Idol to perform "Go Your Own Way" with onetime contestant Cassandra Coleman.

Buckingham traded lines with Coleman, who added tambourine and appeared in Stevie Nicks-style attire for the Rumours hit. The singer and guitarist appeared to be in good voice last night. He had open-heart surgery in 2019 and returned to performance with a livestream concert last December.

You can watch his American Idol performance below.

He recently revealed that he felt he'd never gotten closure with Nicks, his former partner and the subject of "Go Your Own Way," which he had written as a response to their breakup. “Most people, when they break up, they don’t see each other for a long time or maybe ever again," he told Nile Rodgers on Apple Music 1's Deep Hidden Meaning Radio With Nile Rodgers. "But you’re not constantly having to not only see someone but, in my case, make the choice to do right for someone when I didn’t always feel that I wanted to, you know?"

Nicks has also voiced her grievances over the years. “I very, very much resented him telling the world that ‘packing up, shacking up’ with different men was all I wanted to do,” she told Rolling Stone in 1997, quoting a line from "Go Your Own Way." “He knew it wasn’t true. It was just an angry thing that he said. Every time those words would come out onstage, I wanted to go over and kill him. He knew it, so he really pushed my buttons through that."

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in April 2018, but some of his bandmates aren't sure if that's really the end of their relationship.

“I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey,” drummer Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac. And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed."

