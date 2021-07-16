The Weather Report for Aroostook County, Maine

The biggest weather issue right now as we go into the weekend is high winds with heavy rain that will most likely bring thunderstorms to parts of northern Maine Friday and into the evening. This could include hail and as much as a half an inch of precipitation. Gusts of wind might reach 21 miles per hour.

It’s the last weekend of the Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield, Maine Saturday and Sunday. Organizers and everyone else wants to see a clear night on Sunday to get the fireworks display in the sky. Of course, a beautiful weekend is what we all want.

On Saturday, things really clear up. Winds die down to normal rates and the sun is out. Temps will be in the low 80’s with a little less humidity than we’ve felt lately.

Sunday looks a lot like Saturday - making for a nice round out of the weekend. Temps around 83 degrees during the day and around 59 on Sunday night with partly cloudy skies.

Monday has showers and thunderstorms in the forecast later in the day while Tuesday has an almost 50% chance of the same. Tuesday night has a 70% chance of showers.

As we move through the week, not much changes as we see showers staying in most of Aroostook County, Maine. Daytime and nighttime temps cool down a little - Wednesday has a high of only 74 degrees and Thursday reaches the upper 70’s at 78.

