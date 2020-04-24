The Top 10 Snowiest Winters in Northern Maine

It looks like this week’s late-season snowfall pushed our seasonal total into the top 10 snowiest in Aroostook County.

According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, Caribou has measured 146 inches (12 feet 2 inches) of snow for the season, as of April 22nd.

Here are the 10 snowiest winters recorded by the Caribou weather office:

The first measurable snowfall at Caribou this season was on November 7-8 and we ended up with about 23 inches for the month, giving us a solid jump on winter.

Five of the last six winters have been among the snowiest in 80 years of record-keeping at the Caribou office.