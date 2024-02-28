Every Time Virgil Wrestled in Bangor

Professional wrestling legend Michael Jones, best known as WWF’s 'Virgil,' has passed away at the age of 61.

Jones' death was initially shared on Wednesday by Mark Charles III, a referee, and friend of Jones.

Charles' post reads,

My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more. Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!

Perhaps most famously paired alongside, and then feuding with, the 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase, Virgil was a staple on WWE television in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Jones had a run with both major North American professional wrestling companies, WWF and WCW, as a bodyguard for DiBiase.

While Jones has competed all across our Pine Tree State from Portland's Civic Center, now known as the Cross Insurance Arena, the James A Banks Sr. Portland Exposition Building, and the Stevens Avenue Armory, to Caribou's Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center.

However, surprisingly, Jones has only wrestled for the WWF in Bangor once.

According to CageMatch, an online database for professional wrestling, Jones has only wrestled in our Queen City of the East one time, at a WWF House Show at the Bangor Auditorium on September 12th, 1991. Jones wrestled and defeated Ted DiBiase.

This was shortly after Jones had turned on Ted DiBiase at that year’s SummerSlam, so Virgil and DiBiase were wrestling frequently on the WWF live event loop.

This show was headlined by The Undertaker and 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper in a 'Bodybag Match,' which Piper won.

If you want to check out every time WWF/WWE has been to Bangor, you can read the full, comprehensive list here.

