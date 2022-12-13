Savannah Bananas Add Another Date When They Come to Portland Next Summer

The Savannah Bananas have broken every rule in baseball...then wrote their own rules!

The Savannah Banana will be at Hadlock field for two games: Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19. How to get tickets is below.

But first, who or what are the Savannah Bananas? Think Harlem Globetrotters, but in baseball. Back in 2016, when they came up with the name Savannah Bananas, that was the game changer. They got a lot of hate in Savannah for being 'a joke' and a laughing stock. Six years later, the Savannah Bananas are going on a world tour and selling out wherever they go!

Savannah Bananas Facebook

Their number one rule is to have fun, then play some great baseball. The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Hadlock Field on Aug. 18, 2023. Since going viral, it's hard to find anyone who hasn't heard of this team. According to WMTW, ESPN has called the Bananas 'The Greatest Show in Sports'.

Fans nominated more than 700 cities and 28 countries for the 2023 tour. Portland is one of 32 cities to make the cut. No, they won't be playing the Portland Sea Dogs, although I would love to see Slugger involved. Much like the Harlem Globetrotters, they play their rival the Party Animals.

Savannah Bananas Facebook

Just how different is the game? Well, they have a band (think college football) they have mascots and dancers and performers and the players are performers too! They have epic scoring dances you might see them perform in kilts. Oh and they don't play baseball, they play Banana Ball. One of the goals of the owner Jesse Cole was to keep the game moving. Not sure if you are aware, but baseball can be super boring. Not Banana Ball! The story of how this team came to be is remarkable and how all businesses should be run!

Some of the rules of Banana Ball include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreakers showdown if the game ends in a tie.

Savannah Bananas Facebook

How to get those VERY hot tickets?

Well, you've got some time. They won't go on sale until June. They release tickets two months before the game. So, you are gonna want to get on the mailing list so that you are notified when tickets go on sale! At least that's what I did because I will never in a million years remember this until it is too late. So, cross your fingers and hope for June, because this is an experience you won't soon forget!

And unlike Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster has nothing to do with these tickets.