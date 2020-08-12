The Most Eastern Point In The U.S. – West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

With COVID-19 changing most travel plans for 2020, I can say that it has allowed me the opportunity to see and explore much more of this great state of Maine than I ever have before. A recent trip downeast gave me the opportunity to see West Quoddy Head lighthouse. It has been on my list of things to see in Maine, and I finally was able to check that off.

You may think that you’ve never seen this lighthouse, but most likely you have because it has distinct red and white horizontal stripes. It basically looks like a very large, straight candycane. It also happens to be the eastern most point in the United States.

The lighthouse is located in Lubec, Maine. The original lighthouse was built in 1808 per orders that came from Thomas Jefferson! The lighthouse that stands today was built in 1858 and stands a total of 83 feet tall. Currently due to COVID-19 tower tours of the light itself are canceled. The visitor gift shop is also closed for the 2020 season however it is a great place to check out many gifts crafted by local artists and artisans.

The views from West Quoddy head lighthouse are stunning. You can watch the most magnificent sunrise in this park, which is still open. There are numerous hiking trails available, including the Coast Guard trail that takes you by cliffs overlooking the ocean. The trail is wide and is easily navigated even with a stroller. With over 500 acres available to explore, this state park is a true gem not to be missed.