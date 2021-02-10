The More Contagious U.K. Strain of Covid Found in Maine

The good news is that the current vaccines work against the UK strain of Covid. The bad news is that this strain is much more contagious.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Maine's health department announced Wednesday that the strain was found in Franklin County. Maine has been sending some of the positive cases to be tested for variants of the virus for months now, because of other strains.

Getty Images

The U.K. strain was found in someone from Franklin County this month who had recently been traveling internationally. The U.K. strain is officially known as B.1.1.7 (U.K. strain way easier) and is about 40-70% more contagious than other strains.

34 states have confirmed cases of the more contagious strain. But remember, so far both vaccines on the market from Pfizer and Moderna have been effective against it.

The Maine CDC released a statement saying that this isn't a surprise that it's now in Maine. They were expecting it at some point. But it is more important that ever to be vigilant in working to stop the spread of Covid-19. Wear face coverings (new reports show that TWO facemakss prevent 90% of airborne particles!), stay six feet apart from people, avoid large gatherings and keep washing those hands!

