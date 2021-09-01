The MDEA Charged Three People for Fentanyl Trafficking

The Mid-Coast District Task Force has been investigating drug trafficking in Waldo County over the past five months. Several undercover purchases of fentanyl were made in Belmont, Maine on Back Belmont Road.

Officials said 49-year-old Jere Waterman and 51-year-old Judy Waterman from Belmont allowed 21-year-old Raqwan Ryant from Brooklyn, New York to sell fentanyl from their home. The Waterman’s had customers come to their home and Ryant would sell the drugs to them.

Agents executed a search warrant at the residence on Tuesday afternoon, August 31. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Ryant was found in his bedroom with a loaded handgun and fentanyl in his pockets. There was also a loaded rifle in the room on the bed. Agents found approximately $10.000 in suspected drug proceeds. Ryant was arrested without incident and taken to Waldo County Jail.

The charges for Jere Waterman are for Class B Trafficking in Schedule Drugs (Fentanyl). The charges for Judy Waterman are for Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl). Raqwan Ryant was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), said the MDEA.

The Waterman’s have a court date for November 5, 2021 in Waldo County Superior Court. Assisting the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information on this investigation or other illegal sales of drugs at 800-452-6457. You can also text the MDEA at TIP411 (847411).

This story will be updated when more information is released.

