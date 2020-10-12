‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Character Posters Are Here

In advance of The Mandalorian Season 2, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled brand-new character art that shows off the series' major players. The images were shared to The Mandalorian Twitter account earlier this morning. Check out the incredibly lifelike posters below:

The four portraits depict the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), former rebel trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and the Child, more commonly known as “Baby Yoda.” The Baby Yoda character art is particularly haunting — it appears as if it's staring directly into your soul.

These cinematic drawings only build up the anticipation for the long-awaited second season of The Mandalorian. Considering we won’t get a new Star Wars movie any time soon, The Mandalorian has become the main provider of intergalactic adventures from Lucasfilm. Season 2 will continue following the mysterious bounty hunter as he protects the Child from a galaxy of threatening enemies. Both Cara Dune and Greef Karga have joined the Cause alongside the Mandalorian, creating a solid team of allies.

Jon Favreau is returning as showrunner for Season 2. Like Season 1, the upcoming installment will be helmed by a roster of talented directors including Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Weathers (Greef Karga himself) will even be putting on the director's cap for an episode.

The Mandalorian will land on Disney+ on October 30, with new episodes premiering every Friday.