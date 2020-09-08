‘The Mandalorian’ Readies Season 2 Return With First Look Images

Sequels are big in Star Wars. Some of the later movies didn’t always work out, but the first sequel — The Empire Strikes Back — might be the best movie sequel ever. So the expectations for Season 2 of The Mandalorian are huge. The first season was a hit with critics and fans alike. Can Lucasfilm outdo itself in Season 2?

We’ll find out in less than two months when The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+. As the premiere date gets closer, we’ve got the first look at the new show — which apparently finished shooting just days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood for months — via a new cover story in Entertainment Weekly. (The cover story comes in two versions, by the way; a Mando cover and a Baby Yoda version.)

The new images include a look at Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, sporting his newly improved armor, with Baby Yoda, who Lucasfilm still wants us to call “The Child” for whatever reason:

Additional shots include Mando with his returning allies Greef Karga (played by Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). There’s also a very cool shot of the Mandalorian on a speeder bike straight out of Return of the Jedi:

As for the rumors of recognizable Star Wars characters joining the series in Season 2 — like Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett — Carano said that “some of [the rumors] are true, some are not sure,” while noting that the secrecy on the set during Season 2 was so high that actors got “scripts only for their own episodes” and were “ushered to sets in black cloaks and hoods like incognito Sith Lords.”

The Mandalorian creators were able to keep Baby Yoda a secret right up until the day the show premiered on Disney+ so we could be in store for more big surprises when Season 2 debuts premieres on October 30.