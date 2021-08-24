It's hard to believe that fall is less than a month away. Pumpkin spice is back and the first fall foliage forecast is out from meteorologist Jim Salge. It may only be late August, but based on the weather we've experienced this summer, predictions can be made about the timing of the change of the leaves and how long they will keep their fall colors.

According to the report released on August 23, it seems that Maine could be split into two parts when it comes to the timing of the turning of the leaves and their duration. While southern Maine saw a lot of rain over the summer, a good part of the state is still in drought conditions. According to the report, that means where there are still drought conditions in places like in Northern and western Maine, the leaves could turn earlier than usual in late September, be vibrant, but not last for long.

As for the parts of the state that have been saturated with rain, the colors should last longer, as is typical of places with a wet summer. Expect the foliage season to be on time or a little later than usual and peak through October.

We're still just getting started, so this could all change, but the New England Foliage Forecast is an excellent source to stay up to date on when leaves will turn and hit peak in your area or where you plan to travel in New England.

If you want to dive deeper into the report, hit the link below and keep checking for updates throughout the season.

