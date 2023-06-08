The Best Chain Restaurant In Maine That Bangor Doesn’t Have

One of the most popular chains in New England has no location in the Bangor area!

When taking on the task of finding the absolute best restaurant chain in every state in the U.S., they did the work and listed their top picks.

Since 2009 when OTTO Pizza opened its first slice shop in Portland, they have been striving to elevate the pizza experience.

Making their own fresh dough, adding delicious Stanislaus pizza sauce, and loading it up with Grande mozzarella, it all makes for an excellent, tasty pie adventure.

With 11 locations in Maine, Brunswick, Gorham, Portland, South Portland, Saco, Yarmouth, Auburn, and Biddeford, they seem to have set up shop in one specific part of the state.

OTTO also has 10 locations in Massachusetts and 3 in New Hampshire

You could make the argument that we have plenty of pizza joints already, and also have something similar here in Bangor, at Portland Pie Company, but one look at their menu, and you will get the munchies!

The variety of pizzas they serve is quite impressive (and this is just a partial list!)

Three-Cheese Tortellini

Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry

Margherita

Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

Pulled Pork & Mango

Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

Sausage & Vidalia Onion

Would you like to see an OTTO Pizza here in the Bangor area? send them a message and tell them to open a location in the area!