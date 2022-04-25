The Best 44 Live Cams From Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

The Best 44 Live Cams From Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

Thanks to the great people at Boston and Maine Live, we found the ultimate collection of New England Live Cams.  Just watch some of these videos up on your TV or laptop and experience New England Zen as you never have before. From downtown busy Boston to wicked isolated parts of Maine, you can take real-time trips all over New England. We kicked in some cool ones from Vermont too.  Check out the following 44 Live Cams and make sure to scroll to the bottom for a very special surprise Live Cam!

What Are the Best Live Cams in New England?

From Boston and Maine Live: 

We install, own and operate several of the 50 Live webcams from New England, USA - Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Quebec City, Canada. Our cameras are at Boston, Bar Harbor, Acadia, and Nubble Lighthouse live cameras.

Ready to cruise around New England?

1  Sugarbush, Vermont

 

2  Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts

 

3  Falmouth, Maine

 

4  Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

 

5  Bar Harbor, Maine - barharborinn.com

 

7  Portland Head Light, Maine

 

8  York, Maine, Stage Neck Inn

 

9  Waters Edge, Connecticut

 

10  Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts

 

11  Bar Harbor, Maine 

 

12  Mt Katahdin, Maine - Baxter State Park

 

13  Chester, Massachusetts

 

14  Mad River Valley, Vermont

 

15  Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts 

 

17 Burlington, Vermont 

 

18  Greenville Junction, Maine 

 

19  Sunday River Golf Club

 

20  Ellsworth, Maine - City Hall 

 

21  Portsmouth, New Hampshire  

 

22  Kittery, Maine - Wood Island Life Saving Station 

 

 

 

23 State Street-Burlington, VT

 

24  Star Island, New Hampshire 

 

26 Rutland, VT - WCAX SkyWatch 

 

27  Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vermont - WCAX TV 

 

28  Boston, Massachusetts 

 

29  Boston, Massachusetts 

 

30  Portsmouth, New Hampshire 

 

31  Cambridge - Boston, Massachusetts 

 

32  Moosehead Lake, Maine  

 

33  Smith College, Massachusetts 

 

34  Lopstick Lake, Pittsburgh, New Hampshire 

 

35  Boothbay Harbor, Maine 

 

36  Northeast Harbor - Acadia National Park, Maine 

 

 

37  Boston Harbor, Massachusetts - thebostonwebcam.com

 

38  Dublin, New Hampshire - Yankee Publishing 

 

39  Woods Hole, Massachusetts 

 

40  East Madison, New Hampshire 

 

41  Attitash Ski Resort 

 

42  First Connecticut Lake, New Hampshire 

 

43  Kennebunk Beach, Maine 

 

44  Boston, Massachusetts 

 

SPECIAL-SUPER LIVE CAM!

You made it all the way through these Live Cams, we're going to give you a special treat. It's ALL the Live Cams put together. 50-60 live cameras that change every 12 seconds or so. Put this one, crank up the relaxing music and go all over New England in REAL-TIME in about 12 minutes. Think how much gas money you will save by traveling through New England THIS way!

 

