The Best 44 Live Cams From Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

Thanks to the great people at Boston and Maine Live, we found the ultimate collection of New England Live Cams. Just watch some of these videos up on your TV or laptop and experience New England Zen as you never have before. From downtown busy Boston to wicked isolated parts of Maine, you can take real-time trips all over New England. We kicked in some cool ones from Vermont too. Check out the following 44 Live Cams and make sure to scroll to the bottom for a very special surprise Live Cam!

What Are the Best Live Cams in New England?

From Boston and Maine Live:

We install, own and operate several of the 50 Live webcams from New England, USA - Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Quebec City, Canada. Our cameras are at Boston, Bar Harbor, Acadia, and Nubble Lighthouse live cameras.

Ready to cruise around New England?

1 Sugarbush, Vermont

2 Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts

3 Falmouth, Maine

4 Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire

5 Bar Harbor, Maine - barharborinn.com

6 Sugarbush, Vermont

7 Portland Head Light, Maine

8 York, Maine, Stage Neck Inn

9 Waters Edge, Connecticut

10 Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts

11 Bar Harbor, Maine

12 Mt Katahdin, Maine - Baxter State Park

13 Chester, Massachusetts

14 Mad River Valley, Vermont

15 Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts

16 Sugarbush, Vermont

17 Burlington, Vermont

18 Greenville Junction, Maine

19 Sunday River Golf Club

20 Ellsworth, Maine - City Hall

21 Portsmouth, New Hampshire

22 Kittery, Maine - Wood Island Life Saving Station

23 State Street-Burlington, VT

24 Star Island, New Hampshire

25 Mad River Valley, Vermont

26 Rutland, VT - WCAX SkyWatch

27 Lake Champlain, Burlington, Vermont - WCAX TV

28 Boston, Massachusetts

29 Boston, Massachusetts

30 Portsmouth, New Hampshire

31 Cambridge - Boston, Massachusetts

32 Moosehead Lake, Maine

33 Smith College, Massachusetts

34 Lopstick Lake, Pittsburgh, New Hampshire

35 Boothbay Harbor, Maine

36 Northeast Harbor - Acadia National Park, Maine

37 Boston Harbor, Massachusetts - thebostonwebcam.com

38 Dublin, New Hampshire - Yankee Publishing

39 Woods Hole, Massachusetts

40 East Madison, New Hampshire

41 Attitash Ski Resort

42 First Connecticut Lake, New Hampshire

43 Kennebunk Beach, Maine

44 Boston, Massachusetts

SPECIAL-SUPER LIVE CAM!

You made it all the way through these Live Cams, we're going to give you a special treat. It's ALL the Live Cams put together. 50-60 live cameras that change every 12 seconds or so. Put this one, crank up the relaxing music and go all over New England in REAL-TIME in about 12 minutes. Think how much gas money you will save by traveling through New England THIS way!

