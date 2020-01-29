The Full Cast of ‘The Batman’ Has Been Revealed

Director Matt Reeves has announced the cast of his upcoming take on the classic superhero The Batman by way of an official press release. While also confirming that filming for the movie has commenced, the release discloses once and for all the star-studded ensemble and the roles they will be portraying.

The actors playing Gotham City’s residents are Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson is mayorial candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis is Alfred, and Colin Farrell is Oswald Cobblepot. They will all be joining Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne.

Reeves has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about his upcoming cast for The Batman since last fall. He informed fans via Twitter of who would be playing each character with nothing but a GIF of the actor and a hashtag of their character name. All except Peter Sarsgaard, whose GIF was captioned simply, “Oh... Hi, Peter...” This led fans to speculate that Sarsgaard would be taking on the role of supervillain Two-Face/Harvey Dent, but the release confirms that Sarsgaard will actually be playing Gotham D.A. Gil Colson. So that theory can be put to rest, unless, Gil Colson is actually code for something else...

It’s not entirely unlikely — Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin’s dark, twisted take on the franchise will undoubtedly take risks. After all, that’s what put DC Comics back on the map with Joker, which became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25th, 2021.