New Set Photos Reveal Even Better Look at ‘The Batman’ Costume

There’s still more than a year before Matt Reeves’ The Batman premieres in theaters — but we’ve already gotten our first look at Robert Pattinson in costume as the new Dark Knight. We’re guessing part of the reason the film released that incredible video of Robert Pattinson in costume so early is that the movie is now shooting on location, and people were going to get a look at his Batsuit sooner rather than later.

Case in point, these photos from Getty Images, that show a stunt performer in the full The Batman costume shooting a scene in Scotland’s Glasgow Necropolis. You get a new look at the Batsuit — including some interesting details on the gauntlets, that awesome new Bat-logo, as well as the full Batman mask and ears — along with a glimpse of the Batcycle. The whole aesthetic seems much more grounded and plausible to what a dude with a lot of money might design for functionality compared to some of the more ornate Batman costumes of the recent DC Comics films.

Take a look:

And here is some footage of shooting the bikes in motion:

The Batman — which also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin — opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.