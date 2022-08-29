The 2022 Goughan’s Corn Maze in Caribou Celebrates ACAP’s 50th

Let's get lost in a fun way

Goughan's Farm in Caribou has been creating corn maze's for families to enjoy the late summer and fall for several years and the yearly reveal has become a day to mark on the calendar. The 2022 corn maze at Goughan's Farm is a tribute to the Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) as the agency celebrates its 50th year serving the area.

The big reveal

Employees of ACAP were some of the first to see and walk through this year's maze at a reveal outing a few days ago. The design came out well when you see the images from above. Goughan's is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00-5:00 and on Sunday's from 10:00-5:00. After completing the corn maze, you are welcome to enjoy a complimentary ice cream and cone. We are told that there is a special flavor this year dedicated to ACAP.

D. LaMothe D. LaMothe loading...

Working through a corn maze is a great way to spend an afternoon or weekend day this time of year. Goughan's says this year's maze should take you about an hour to navigate, but we know children can make that feel longer. Family is at the core of ACAP and its team, which is why this year's corn maze is the perfect tribute.

D. LaMothe D. LaMothe loading...

To stay up to date on all events, hours, and activities be sure to follow Goughan's Farm Facebook page. You can do the same by following the ACAP page and visiting their website. Send us your pictures from your adventures in this year's corn maze.

