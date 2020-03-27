Ted Nugent Says Coronavirus Is Slap From Mother Nature

Ted Nugent called the coronavirus pandemic as a “slap upside the head by Mother Nature” and listed his three rules for surviving in life.

“I think the worst is yet to come, and I think we need to do what my great president did here recently, and remember that prayer does get us through some of the most tragic and trying times in human history, and that's what I'm seeing,” Nugent told Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon. “I'm seeing people refocus more emphatically on God, family, country, neighbors, communities ... becoming more frugal.”

Nugent's “triad of quality of life” include “earn your own way,” “live within your means” and “save for a rainy day."

“You have to live responsibly and frugally, and you don't spend what you make," he explained. "'Well, I have to live from paycheck to paycheck.' Really? Does that include tobacco and alcohol? Maybe a little meth or some dope and a Starbucks? That's not saving for a rainy day. And a lot of people go, 'Well, you're not in charge of my life!' Of course I'm not. I'm telling you what has worked 100 percent of the time in human history.”

Nugent said "these are the tragic times of a pandemic, this is heartbreaking, so now's the time to do what my Marine buddies taught me, and that's improvise, adapt and overcome. Get smarter, be more responsible, and you will be stronger and healthier. Would now be the best time in our lives to quit smoking? Quit with the alcohol and drugs? Quit vaping? Quit spending money on this insane suicidal garbage? Maybe this is a slap upside the head by Mother Nature. 'Hey, y'all, if you eat crappy food and you spend money on poison and chemicals, you might want to reevaluate your priorities.'"

He emphasized that "these aren't my rules. These are the universal rules for the human experience if you want to have a good life and be better equipped to help your family and friends and your neighbors. So I do this whenever I can.”

There are currently more than 550,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed worldwide, with 24,903 deaths and 128,701 recoveries. A total of 21,051 people are reported to have serious or critical symptoms, while 375,875 have mild ones. In the U.S., the number of cases has reached 85,775 with 1,304 deaths.

Meanwhile, Neil Young released the second of his home-shot Fireside Sessions videos, filmed by wife Daryl Hannah, as his own reaction to the pandemic. You can watch it on his website. The latest installment includes six songs and a stop off in his bathroom, where he said, “Our sponsor, folks – water and soap. That’s what this is, a soap opera.”

Whitesnake leader David Coverdale sang a 40-second composition titled “Coronavirus Blues,” which mainly involved him telling the virus to “fuck off” multiple times.

The Material World Foundation, created by the late George Harrison, announced the donation of $500,000 to organizations battling the coronavirus, and vowed to donate an additional $1 for every share of a new lyric video for the Beatles’ 1968 song “The Inner Light.” To trigger a donation, the video must be shared with the hashtag #innerlight2020; the maximum donation will be $100,000.

You can watch the video below.

Liam Gallagher, who recently called on brother Noel to help him reunite Oasis for a benefit show once coronavirus restrictions were lifted, said he’ll stage the concert himself if he had to.

Explaining that all funds raised would go to the U.K.’s National Health Service, he added that it “will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher. … It may not be the same but trust me, it'll still blow your knickers off.”