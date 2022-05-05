Ted Nugent was recently asked to name the best guitarist he's ever seen, and his response: Eddie Van Halen. Nugent says it's because Van Halen "was so diverse in not only his histrionics but his groove."

The Nightly Nuge is Nugent's YouTube channel where you can get his take on the news. A couple of days ago, The Nightly Nuge celebrated its 100th episode where Nugent answered questions from his fans. He talked about subjects such as his favorite animal to hunt, his favorite car and his favorite guitar (his 1968 Gibson Birdland from Kalamazoo that he refers to as Blackie for those interested).

When Nugent was asked (other than him), "You're going to a concert, the No. 1 singer/performer of all time, who would you go see?" and with no hesitation, he said "Easy, James Brown." And Nugent's response to the best guitarist he's ever seen, "There's so many. I'm gonna go ahead and give it to Eddie Van Halen because he was so diverse in not only his histrionics but his groove. He had an unbelievable organic sense of rhythm in his delivery of not just exciting lead guitar parts but his grind of a grooving rhythm as a white kid."

Nugent thinks that Van Halen "really defied the history of who can groove like that. 'Cause I come from the world of The Funk Brothers of Motown, so I know what the gods of groove look and sound like."

While Nugent jammed out with him, when he listens to the records he says that you could tell Eddie Van Halen "had an unbelievable, uncanny Superman sense of rhythm beyond just his outrageous athleticism on the guitar neck."

You can watch Ted Nugent talk about Eddie Van Halen and some of his other favorite things below.

