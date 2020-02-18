Ted Nugent Announces Summer 2020 ‘Best @#%! Tour Ever!’ Dates

Ted Nugent has revealed his 2020 summer tour plans in his usual calm and reserved manner.

"Allrighty all you real gungho soulmusic loving shitkicker soundtrack all American rock and roll rhythm and blues maniacs," Nugent wrote on his Facebook page. "Join [bassist] Greg [Smith], [drummer] Jason [Hartless] and me as we unleash the ultimate sonic bombast beast across America summer 2020!"

The tour is currently set to begin July 24 in Superior, Wis., and wrap up on Aug. 23 in Reading, Penn. However, Nugent promised that more dates will be added to this schedule, as he intends to "flamethrower rock six nights a week [in] July and August."

You can visit his official site for the latest show and ticket information.

Ted Nugent 2020 Best @#%! Tour Ever!

July 24 - Superior, WI @ Bowfest at Mont Du Lac Resort

July 25 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

July 26 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

July 28 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Ampitheater

July 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Skyline Event Center

Aug. 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Star Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Owensboro, KY @ RiverPark Center

Aug. 13 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center Theatre

Aug. 16 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

Aug. 17 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Aug. 20 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Aug. 22 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Aug. 23 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center