Talinda Bennington Reflects on Chester Bennington on Fourth Anniversary of His Death

Today (July 20) marks the fourth anniversary of Chester Bennington's death and while many are sharing their reflections of the Linkin Park singer, his widow Talinda Bennington is offering fans a bit more insight on the husband and father to their children that she knew.

In a series of tweets, Talinda posted a photo of the singer smiling for the camera with a lettuce cup on his head. This photo sparked a memory of happier times, with Talinda stating via Twitter, "You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again."

She then added, "I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day. You were the best person I have ever known. I see you in our babies every day."

Bennington then expanded on that thought, revealing, "Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold. When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be. I know you can see them. I would give anything to have you back so they could see you."

She concluded, "But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos. I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how fucking amazing you were. I love you. R.I.P."

The Linkin Park vocalist died by suicide on July 20, 2017. In the aftermath of Chester's death, Talinda launched the 320 Changes Direction organization putting a spotlight on mental health issues. "320" was Bennington's birthday.

In addition to Linkin Park, Bennington fronted Stone Temple Pilots and Dead By Sunrise and his vocals from his pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze were used with the permission of Talinda Bennington for the 2020 album Amends.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.