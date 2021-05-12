20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?

As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.

For example, for longtime rock listeners, the opening seconds of Papa Roach's "Last Resort" — what with its famous Jacoby Shaddix chant — is all that's needed to pick out the number. And, for real, how many seconds do you suppose an emo fan requires to spot My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade" and its unmistakable opening G note? Barely one.

Does that kind of musical recall sound familiar to you? If so, look below through 20 songs from the 2000s that you'll undoubtedly recognize within the first few notes.

But be warned, there may be some that you'd just as soon rather forget than quickly remember. After all, just because you can recognize a song within its first few notes doesn't necessarily mean it's good.