Suspicious Fire at Seasonal Residence in Lake Edward, N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in Lake Edward, New Brunswick, between Perth-Andover and Grand Falls.

Officers responded last Wednesday afternoon to a fire at a seasonal residence on Hersey Road. Investigators say a dark blue pickup with tinted windows was reported near the scene just before the fire, which has been deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information about this fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the afternoon hours of August 18, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.