Supermoon Will Light Up Sky Tonight

One thing this pandemic hasn't taken away from us is nature. Tonight you can see one of nature's most beautiful scenes right from the safety of your own house.

The biggest and brightest full moon of the year will be on full display tonight according to USA Today. It's being called a Supermoon and the best view will take place at approximately 10:35 tonight, according to Earthsky.

USA Today reports there will be three supermoons this year, but tonight's will be the largest because it is the closest one to the earth. EarthSky says that Supermoons are approximately 15% brighter than a regular full moon and 30% brighter than a micro-moon.

Astrologer Richard Nonne came up with the name of Supermoon back in 1979, according to USA Today. The article says it's used to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth."

So take a little break from Netflix tonight and check out this beautiful Supermoon...no subscription needed!