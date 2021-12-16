Storefront Christmas Displays, Presque Isle, Maine

Christmas in Presque Isle

Presque Isle is full of Christmas and holiday window displays at our favorite local business.

We got some photos from some of the storefronts - we didn’t get them all, but we’d love it if you shared your pictures in the Facebook comments.

These photos were taken with a cell phone as we walked down the sidewalk enjoying the holiday atmosphere. Not all of the snapshots came out crystal clear, but we tried. The most important thing is to see the effort the local businesses are doing to celebrate the time of year.

We all want to come together to support local businesses. Let them know how much you care.

Enjoy the gallery below from Main Street in Presque Isle, Maine.

