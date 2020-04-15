Stimulus Check Tracking Now Live On IRS Website
We have been hearing about it, now it is LIVE. A tracking tool that gives you the option to see the status of your stimulus check from the IRS website.
Where you get there you will see:
Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment
This application will give you information about:
- Your payment status
- Your payment type
- Whether we need more information from you, including bank account information
Click here to track your stimulus payment.
