Steven Tyler Enters Rehab Following Relapse, Aerosmith Release Statement

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered a rehabilitation facility following a relapse. The news came from a statement the band posted on social media, which also notes that their June and July Deuces are Wild residency dates in Las Vegas have been canceled.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," Aerosmith wrote in their statement. "We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being."

Ticketholders for Aerosmith's June and July dates will receive a refund if they were purchased through Ticketmaster. Those who went through another ticket vendor are advised to contact them to see how to proceed with their refunds.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," they continued. "Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

The rockers plan to resume their 2022 tour plans this September. Their next scheduled show is set to take place Sept. 4 in Bangor, Maine, and then they'll head back to Las Vegas for another leg of their residency Sept. 14. See all of the dates here.

We wish Tyler the best as he recovers.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.