10 Rockers Who Hold Annual Charity Events

A good majority of musicians give back to charity, however, some rockers have taken it to the next level and created annual events to benefit causes that are close to their hearts.

Although music is a common thread and concerts are a typical fundraiser, some of the annual benefits include motorcycle rides, acoustic songwriter rounds, viewing parties, holiday celebrations and beyond.

The majority of these high-profile annual events are even open to the public, where fans can get face to face with their favorite rock star while supporting a good cause.

Discover 10 of the biggest names in rock that hold charity events, below.