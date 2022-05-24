Aerosmith Cancel Summer Vegas Shows as Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith have canceled their first set of 2022 Las Vegas residency dates so Steven Tyler can seek treatment following a relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked hard on his sobriety for many years," the band wrote in a statement shared on social media. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.

"We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can," the statement continued. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time."

You can see the statement below.

Aerosmith were set to resume their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live on June 17, picking up where they left off in February 2020. The residency will now begin on Sept. 14 and is scheduled to run through Dec. 11.

Days after announcing their Vegas return, Aerosmith revealed that drummer Joey Kramer had "regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." The band announced drum technician John Douglas as Kramer's fill-in during his "temporary leave of absence," and said that "he and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith."