We all make jokes about 2020 being the most bizarre year that any of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes. Ready for it to get even weirder? Steve-O is currently duct-taped to a billboard in Los Angeles.

The Jackass star shared a selfie from the billboard on his Instagram. "I’m attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely," he wrote. "There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on."

The "project" in which he is referring to is a new comedy special called "Gnarly," which according to his website, is "loaded with really dumb stuff." You can stream it now — check out the trailer here.

In addition to being picked up by mainstream media outlets and an abundance of reactions on Twitter, the comedian is also being broadcast on a livestream on YouTube. Watch below.

And to reiterate, for the thousandth time this year — what the hell is going on?

