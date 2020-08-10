Sharon Osbourne Reveals Who Owns Black Sabbath’s Name

Which musicians own the Black Sabbath trademark?

Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Sabbath singer and solo artist Ozzy Osbourne, has set the record straight on what portion of the outfit holds the rights to the classic metal moniker. Can you guess who it is?

Because it might not surprise diehard Black Sabbath fans as to which band members actually control the name so revered among headbangers. Regardless, Sharon addressed the arrangement on a recent episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast with the TV personality and Jackass co-star.

The topic came up as Steve-O enthused about Sabbath's influential reign in metal. Remembering when Ozzy rejoined his Sabbath bandmates after an unbeaten solo run, the professional jokester pressed Sharon on business details. Hear her answer at around the 14-minute mark in the below video.

"I've gotta guess," Steve-O proposes, "you being the shrewd business mind behind the Ozzy empire … when Black Sabbath gets reunited with Ozzy, now it's going to be on your terms. And, essentially, all the other people in Black Sabbath are going to be employees of the band. Is that about right?"

Longtime listeners are likely aware of the lineup involved in Sabbath's classic era: Ozzy and guitarist and co-founder Tony Iommi with bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. But when it comes to the paperwork, as Sharon outlined, the quartet is more like a duo.

"It's about right," the Osbourne matriarch responds. "But Ozzy and Tony own the name. Geezer and Bill don't. So it's Ozzy and Tony … and they are partners in Black Sabbath. So, you're kind of right: Ozzy and Tony are equal. And, at the time, the other guys — it's kind of like pay-for-play."

Still, Ward didn't take part in the most recent iteration of Black Sabbath. (Iommi explained the situation in 2017.) Instead, drummer Tommy Clufetos took over on touring duties. And Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave's Brad Wilk played on the act's final pair of studio releases, 13 and The End.

But that doesn't mean Ozzy, Iommi, Butler and Ward aren't on good terms with each other. Recently, Ward expressed interest in coming back should Sabbath reform. Perhaps in a nod to that direction, Iommi has tons of new material ready to record. As for Butler, he "wouldn't say never" to the opportunity.

Sharon Osbourne Appears on Steve-O's Wild Ride Podcast - July 16, 2020