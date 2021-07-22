Ratt's Stephen Pearcy takes viewers back to where it all started in the new documentary Nothing to Lose. The Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary, as it's subtitled, is available to stream on subscription service ASY TV.

A trailer for the film emerged on Wednesday (July 21). It shows the rock singer revisiting Ratt's old San Diego stomping grounds and discussing the band's debut at Los Angeles' storied Whisky a Go-Go. It also features clips of others offering their thoughts on the 65-year-old Pearcy, an indication of the biographical focus of the movie that charts the musician's rise via glam metal.

"I moved in 1980, January, to make it in Hollywood, Calif., with my band, Mickey Ratt," Pearcy remembers in one scene. In another, he recalls, "If you didn't play the Whisky, you weren't ready to take on the world."

In April, Pearcy unearthed an unheard solo song called "Don't Wanna Talk About It." A couple of months later, the vocalist defended his singing ability and denied using backing tracks during live performances in a message pointed in response to online commenters.

After some renewed visibility due to their appearance in a 2020 Geico commercial, Ratt still haven't delivered a new studio album. Their last full-length effort, Infestation, was released in 2010.

Still, last year, Ratt were back in the studio and promised new material. Then, in April, former drummer Bobby Blotzer — who was previously battling Pearcy for control of the group's name — returned to the fold for a show with the singer. Before that, Pearcy had indicated his desire for an original-lineup Ratt reunion.

Get more info on how to watch Nothing to Lose at asytv.com. The platform is available to stream through the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Nothing to Lose: A Stephen Pearcy Rockumentary Trailer