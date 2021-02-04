Hear Stephen Pearcy of Ratt Cover Duran Duran’s ‘Girls on Film’

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has recorded a faithful cover of Duran Duran's 1981 single, "Girls on Film."

According to a post on Pearcy's website, he recorded it with guitarist Erik Ferentinos and keyboardist Matt Thorne. Released a year before their U.S. breakthrough Rio, "Girls on Film" was Pearcy's introduction to Duran Duran when he saw the video, which had been banned in the U.K., in a nightclub. You can check out Pearcy's version below.

In Pearcy's autobiography, Sex, Drugs, Ratt & Roll, he discussed being a fan of Duran Duran. "Simon Le Bon had always been someone who I'd looked up to, fashion-wise. I was into Duran Duran's sense of theater, too: their willingness to embrace kitsch while still maintaining a great amount of musical integrity. When they were running on all cylinders, they were one of the most complete, impressive pop groups of the '80s."

But when he met Le Bon at the Limelight, a New York City nightclub in 1985, the English singer couldn't be bothered to chat. Pearcy approached Le Bon, said that he was a big fan and asked if they could get a picture together. Le Bon refused, so Pearcy went up to the club's photographer and worked up a plan for Pearcy to run up to Le Bon and put his arm around him, at which point Pearcy would get the picture. The scheme worked, and Pearcy got his picture with a surprised Le Bon.

"Thanks, Le Bon," Pearcy wrote. "You were my hero and always will be, you crusty fuck."

Pearcy is reportedly working on a solo album that he hopes to release this year. It's unknown if "Girls on Film" will be included.