Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy has doubled down on his desire to reunite the band's classic lineup for one more album, which would be their first since releasing Infestation in 2010. Without them, he said there's "no way" any new material under the Ratt name would emerge.

"I put the feelers out [a couple of months ago] and addressed the situation, and I'm sticking to what I think would be a great thing," Pearcy told Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk (transcribed by Blabbermouth). yesterday (March 23).

The frontman, who is expected to release his sixth solo album later this year, was speaking in reference to comments made in January about the possibility of another Ratt record, which would be their seventh overall.

Stressing he had no interest in writing and recording another album without Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Bobby Blotzer, Pearcy said, "If we're going to have something on plastic, so to speak, forever, I'd rather have the original band do a record and just not do a Ratt record until that day comes — if it ever happens."

"It if happens, who knows? It'd be great. But I won't do another Ratt record — no. Not unless it's the original guys. No way. There's no reason. We've already tried that. We got close, but no cigar," Pearcy continued in yesterday's conversation with Trunk.

In 2018, DeMartini left the band and was replaced by guitarist Jordan Ziff. His exit came after a lengthy legal battle over legal rights to the band name as drummer Bobby Blotzer notably carried on with his own version of Ratt before a court ruled the name belonged to Pearcy, DeMartini and Croucier in 2016.

Later, in 2019, Pearcy relayed that the band, with Ziff and Croucier, had demoed about 15 new songs, but that never materialized into a new album and won't if Pearcy's reunion-or-bust sentiments remain true.

"I would love for the guys [to get back together], if everybody can get their foot out of their ass. But it wouldn't bother me if we didn't," he went on before suggesting he would consider touring with a different lineup.

"Like I say, I don't wanna do a record [with anybody but the original guys]. I mean, that's just a little too personal," said Pearcy, adding, "Doing live shows is a whole other ballgame."

Meanwhile, Pearcy has plans to livestream a concert on April 2 at 10PM ET / 7PM PT from the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles. Get more details here.