Steely Dan and Steve Winwood Plot North American Tour

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood will unite for a North American summer tour that kicks off June 2 in Portland, Ore., and wraps July 11 in Bethel, N.Y.

A Citicard ticket pre-sale runs from Jan. 21 at 10AM local time through Jan. 24 at 10PM local time. General tickets go on sale Jan. 25 at 10AM local time via Live Nation. (The Citi pre-sale for the two dates in Vienna, Va,. concludes Jan. 23 at 10PM, with the general sale launching on Jan. 24.)

The two acts previously toured together in 2016 with Winwood as opener, and they paired for a co-headlining trek in 2011. You can see the new dates below.

Steely Dan — who lost co-founder Walter Becker to an aggressive form of cancer in 2017 — have remained active over the past two-plus years with frontman Donald Fagen as their sole original member. In 2018, they joined another rock institution, the Doobie Brothers, for a summer tour, and they recently wrapped a fall 2019 trek that included (at various dates) full-album performances of Aja, The Royal Scam, Gaucho and Fagen's 1982 solo LP The Nightfly.

A collection of Becker's musical equipment raised $3.3 million at an auction in October, more than doubling its anticipated total. The late musician had reportedly collected around 600 guitars and 400 amplifiers throughout his life. Steely Dan released their most recent album, Everything Must Go, in 2003. Winwood issued his last studio project, Nine Lives, in 2008, followed by the 2017 concert recording Greatest Hits Live.

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood 2020 North American Tour

June 2 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 6 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 9 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 14 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 17 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 20 - Memphis, TN @ TBA

June 23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

June 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 1 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 3 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 7 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 8 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts