Star City Events Kick Off Local Bicentennial Celebration

The Presque Isle Historical Society and the City of Presque Isle officially kicked off the Bicentennial Celebration in Presque Isle on Statehood Weekend.

Presque Isle Historical Society

The Bicentennial weekend kicked off Friday, March 13, with a presentation on “Maine Becomes a State, 1783 – 1820," delivered by Dave Raymond, Chairman of the Arts & Sciences Department at Northern Maine Community College.

Those requesting hand-cancellation of their letters got a special Bicentennial Pictorial Postmark affixed to the envelopes on Saturday Some folks sent several postcards to family members around the country. Others sent one to themselves to have as a collectible.

Sunday, March 15, was Statehood Day. The Historical Society lit a three-foot star on the front of the Historical Fire Station. The star will be lit each evening through the end of the Bicentennial year. A carload of people who came to watch the lighting brought cupcakes to say “Happy Birthday” to Maine.

The events all went on basically without a hitch, although crowds were somewhat smaller than originally anticipated due to Coronavirus precautions.

Other events include a beard contest, a parade, an acoustic concert series, Heritage Day at the Museum and more. For more information on future events planned, visit www.pihistory.org or the ‘Presque Isle Celebrates Maine’s Bicentennial’ Facebook page.