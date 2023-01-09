Law enforcement used a spike strip and a flash bang to end a police chase and standoff that went from Waldo County to Penobscot County on Monday morning.

Driver Refused to Stop for Belfast Police

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started when the Belfast Police Department attempted to pull the driver over.

Waldo County Sheriff’s Office Deploys Spike Strip

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office laid down a spike strip during the pursuit that went into Plymouth Village in Penobscot County and came to an end on Moosehead Trail, according to WABI.

Negotiators Called to the Scene

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and refused to cooperate with police and get out of the car, according to officials. Negotiators from both the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Belfast Police Department arrived on the scene to assist.

Flash Bang Used as a Distraction During Standoff

Law enforcement used the flash bang as a distraction during the standoff. No firearms were used. The driver was arrested and taken into custody on multiple charges.

Ongoing Investigation

The area was closed off during the standoff, but is now reopened to the public. The case is an ongoing investigation.

