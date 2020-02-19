Snowmobile Breaks Through Ice on North Twin Lake

A Connecticut man and his 16-year-old daughter are safe after breaking through the ice while snowmobiling on North Twin Lake near Millinocket.

The Maine Warden Service says the two were riding on separate sleds when they both went through the ice around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

The father and daughter were wearing full riding gear and helmets but were able to get out of the icy water on their own and call 9-1-1.

They were taken to the Millinocket Regional Hospital and treated for mild hypothermia. Their snowmobiles remain submerged.

Wardens urge snowmobilers to use extreme caution when riding on Maine lakes and ponds, especially at night.