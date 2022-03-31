Slush Rush 2022 This Weekend At BigRock Mountain In Mars Hill

Slush Rush 2022 This Saturday and Sunday

For skiers and snowboarders this weekend will be your last chance to hit the slopes at BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill. This weekend marks the annual "Slush Rush” event to close out the season for 2021-22.

If you aren't familiar with Slush Rush, let me explain to you what this weekend entails and a wild story from Slush Rush's of the past. The crew at BigRock has been working this week to build the pond at the bottom of the slope for you to attempt to skim across, if you choose. Take a look here:



Details

I am the wrong person to seek advice from when it comes to making it across the skimming pond at Slush Rush. During my handful of attempts over the years I have yet to make it all the way across. Unlike some people, I do know when to tap out and say this isn't going to happen for me. I cannot and will not make it across the Slush Rush pond. Slush Rush 2022 will take place at BigRock in Mars Hill on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Now onto the wild story from year's past.

Here's an interesting story from Slush Rush past

It was a beautiful early April weekend in Aroostook County and yours truly was working in the rental shop at BigRock Mountain at the time. As I setup a man who appeared to be skiing for the first time in his life, I wanted to make sure he knew to make a few runs on snow before attempting the pond he saw outside. He gave me a not-so-good assurance on his way out saying “thanks again man, don't worry I'm sure I'll be back in here seeing you.” He wasn't wrong.

Keep trying. And then try again

After some time, I saw this guy walking back towards the rental shop and he appeared to be very wet. Once he entered the door, I came to realize he was soaked! “I did it man!”. Well, he kind of did. Like many inexperienced skiers, he hit the pond and went face first into the water. I thought to myself that he was going to say he was done for the day and ask for some sort of refund. I was wrong, instead, he went to his bag and changed his shirt. This guy was determined to conquer the slush rush pond at BigRock that year. The man went back outside and loaded onto the chairlift. He made his way down the slopes and towards the pond for another attempt. His second attempt went as well as his second attempt. He came back into the rental shop and changed into his third shirt of the day. This pattern would continue throughout the day, as the guy would make 10 unsuccessful attempts at skimming the pond.

Wait. What?

As the final day of Slush Rush concluded, the soaked man brought his equipment back in and changed into one last dry shirt. He thanked me and the staff for a fun day at BigRock. I wished him well for the next day as I knew he would be very sore. Just as he stepped out the door to leave, he said to me “hey no worries I'll be fine, I have to report to jail tomorrow morning. I have nothing but time to lay there and recover.” Someday, I'll give you the rest of this story. Enjoy Slush Rush 2022!