Six-Year-Old Child Dies Following Collision Below Rexton, N.B.

Police say a six-year-old child from Elsipogtog First Nation died following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in Galloway, N.B., south of Rexton.

The Richibucto RCMP and emergency crews responded to a collision between an SUV and pickup truck on Route 134 shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the SUV travelling northbound lost control, crossed the center line and collided with the pickup truck travelling southbound, according to Corporal Ricky LeBlond of the Richibucto RCMP Detachment.

A 27-year-old woman, who was the driver of the SUV and a six-year-old child, who was also in the vehicle, were transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The child later died as a result of their injuries.

A 60-year-old man who was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup was also taken to hospital with what police called “non life-threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and community of those affected,” Corp. LeBlond said.

