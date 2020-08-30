Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries, Ludlow, Maine

Maine State Police said a 42-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his pickup on Hemore Road in Ludlow Saturday morning around 2:49 am.

Christopher Drew from Ludlow was driving his 1999 Ford Ranger south when he came around a corner, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the roadway, went off the left side into the ditch, and hit a tree.

Police said Drew was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained serious injury to his head, face, and neck.

A nearby resident heard the crash, went to the scene, and called 911.

Houlton Ambulance responded and Christopher was transported to the emergency room at Houlton Regional Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and impairment is suspected, said police.