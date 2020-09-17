19-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash, Edmunds, Maine

Maine State Police

A single-vehicle crash in the Washington County town of Edmunds late Wednesday night claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the accident on Route 1 shortly after 11 p.m.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota Camry, Meghan McPhail of Whiting, died as a result of her injuries.

Police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash.

McPhail was not wearing a seat belt.  Maine State Police are investigating.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies, Edmunds, single vehicle crash
Categories: Articles, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top