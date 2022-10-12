Single-Vehicle Accident on Main Street in Presque Isle

A 66-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving went off Main Street in Presque Isle Tuesday morning.

According to the Presque Isle Police Department, a blue Jeep was travelling south around 9:10 a.m. when it left the road near the North Street intersection. The vehicle jumped the curb and continued down a grassy incline before coming to a stop near some trees above the Presque Isle Stream.

Presque Isle Police, Fire Department and Ambulance immediately responded to the scene.

Police say it appears the driver of the Jeep experienced a medical event prior to going off the road. She was transported by Presque Isle Ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. One lane of Main Street was briefly closed to traffic while the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

