The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man.

Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.

Dalessandris is described as a white male, 5’10”, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans with a black belt and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Mr. Dalessandris or has any information concerning his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Bangor Police Department at (207) 947-7382.

Dalessandris just turned 55 on Sunday. He had previously resided in Caribou.

This story will be updated when we receive further information.

