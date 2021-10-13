Sign of the Times; Popular Houlton Diner Closes the Doors

For many people in the area on both sides of the border, taking a trip to the Elm Tree Diner in Houlton has been a long-standing tradition. Unfortunately, that is a tradition that is now officially gone.

The famous diner on Bangor Street has been dealt a number of blows in recent years with a fire and of course, the pandemic. Elm Tree had reopened and been operating most of the summer, but after closing down in August due to covid-19 exposures, it has become apparent that the run is over.

A Sunday Tradition

Many people would visit Elm Tree for a good old-fashioned diner meal and of course, desert. As a child there were a few times that we would go to church and then meet up with some relatives in Houlton at the Elm Tree. If we had to wait, that didn't matter because we knew that the meal was going to be just as good as the last time we were there. On several social media pages this week, people have been sharing their memories of going to Elm Tree and reflecting on this piece of history in the Shire town.

Is this just the beginning?

Elm Tree Diner is not the only restaurant to suffer a cruel fate in recent years, as Grammy's in Lineus has been shut down as well. The impacts of a decreased population and the pandemic have played a major role in the decline of the restaurant industry in Aroostook County and New Brunswick. When you add the rapid inflation to the mix, it becomes a scary situation for many industries in "God's Country.”

Let us know what your memories are of the Elm Tree Diner in the comments below.