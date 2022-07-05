New Sheriff’s Cruiser Salutes Military Men and Women

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has a new cruiser to honor men and women in the military. You may have seen it at a local event lately. It’s really impressive with incredible detail.

Vote for the Cruiser in the Online Photo Contest

You can now vote for the new cruiser in the Blue Line Unlimited Police Cruiser Photo Contest. Click the link at the bottom of the page to make sure your vote is counted. There’s a $1000 dollar donation from Blue Line Unlimited to the winning cruiser. The money can go to local programs. You can vote once every 24 hours all the way through the end of July.

Read The Full Rules to the Contest

The contest started on June 20th after photos were submitted between May 22 and June 19. It runs until July 31 at 6 p.m. when the cruiser with the most votes wins. Here are the rules and more info.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office Cruiser is One of Kind

There are photos from law enforcement from all over the United States. The ACSO’s cruiser really stands out as you scroll through and check out some of the creative art.

Art and Paint Design

Check out some photos below and give the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office your support. The designs on the cruiser include military men and women in their uniforms, tanks and helicopters, and stars and stripes.

The vehicle’s side says “Proudly Supporting Our Troops."

On the back it says, “Aroostook Sheriff’s Proudly Supporting Our Military.”

Vote Now

Click here to make sure your vote is counted. You can also see the post on the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

