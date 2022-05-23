Sheriff’s Office has a New Cruiser to Honor Those Who Serve

New Cruiser at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has a new cruiser painted to honor our Armed Forces in the celebration of Armed Forces Week. Armed Forces Week is the week starts on the second Saturday in May.

Caribou VFW’s 75th Anniversary

The new design was unveiled Saturday, May 21 at a ceremony at the 75th anniversary of the Caribou VFW.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

A Celebration of Armed Forces Week

Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday in May every year to give thanks to those who serve the country.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Deputies Who Serve

The Facebook post recognized the deputies who served in the military and expressed gratitude for their service. The Sheriff’s Office said, “We give thanks for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and will continue to be thankful for you.”

Design Details

The paint job shows military men and women in uniform serving the country. There are helicopters, tanks, troops and stars and stripes on both sides of the cruiser.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Graphics by Local Business

The paint job and details on the vehicle were done by Boulevard Graphics. There’s a video and some photos below showing the cruiser in the garage and as it leaves.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Video:

On the side of the vehicle, the words, “Proudly Supporting Our Troops" are painted. Sheriff Shawn Gillen and Commander Joey Seeley are standing next to the cruiser.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

On the back window are the words, “Aroostook Sheriff’s Proudly Supporting Our Military.”

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Get our free mobile app

Visit the VFW in Caribou and Follow on Facebook

Plan a visit to the Caribou VFW, Lister-Knowlton Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9389, at 253 Van Buren Road in Caribou. Also, keep up with posts and new information shared on their Facebook.

Sheriff’s Office on Social Media

Thank a Sheriff’s deputy today and follow them on social media. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office puts some of the most current information on their Facebook.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history