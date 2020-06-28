Security Breach Impacts State Police Database

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A data breach has impacted Maine State Police’s information sharing database for federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

The agency confirmed late Friday it was notified on June 20 by Netsential that a data breach may have included information from the Maine Information and Analysis Center, or MIAC.

State Police have contracted the Houston, Texas-based company since 2017 as it provides web hosting services to hundreds of law enforcement and government agencies across the country.

The agency has notified other agencies participating in MIAC and are working with the FBI’s Houston Field Office to assess the extent of the breach.